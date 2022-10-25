Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,823,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

