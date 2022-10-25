Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $111.90 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $111.90 million and $1.19 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.85 or 0.01427887 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022412 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.29 or 0.01663104 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

