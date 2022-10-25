Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

AMPS stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Altus Power in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

