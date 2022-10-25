Amaze World (AMZE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.43 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a total market cap of $84.43 million and approximately $203,215.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00008108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.63 or 0.29182050 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011398 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.