American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

AXP opened at $141.63 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

