American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.5% in the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

