Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00020927 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and $1.28 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,513.40 or 0.28583514 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011164 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.
