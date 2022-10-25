Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00020927 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $61.84 million and $1.28 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

