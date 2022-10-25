Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.