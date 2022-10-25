Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price at $9.54

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.
A number of analysts have commented on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Allbirds Stock Performance
BIRD opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $32.44.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $116,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Allbirds by 83.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 727,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
