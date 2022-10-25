Analyzing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $146.40 million 4.59 $122.48 million $0.49 25.31 Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.12 $278.39 million $4.00 6.90

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Victory Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $32.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 35.12% 22.22% 14.54% Victory Capital 32.66% 35.55% 14.29%

Volatility and Risk

Patria Investments has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Patria Investments pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Patria Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

