Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile



Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

