Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AQST stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.