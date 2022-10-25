AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $103.98. 530,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915,986. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

