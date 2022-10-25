AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 99,308 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

