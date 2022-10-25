ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $113.22 Average PT from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.22.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcBest Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

