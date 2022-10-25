Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

ARCC stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

