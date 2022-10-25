Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Ares Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.83%.
Insider Activity at Ares Capital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 526.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 283,839 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
