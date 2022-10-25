ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

ARR opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

