AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMK opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

