Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $47,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

