Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,362 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 284,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 271,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 37,235 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,620,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,635,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

