Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Williams-Sonoma worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

WSM stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

