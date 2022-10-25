Assetmark Inc. Has $36.86 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,886 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.44% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

