Assetmark Inc. Has $41.21 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $41,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 365,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,021,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

