Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,820 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $52,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MBB stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.