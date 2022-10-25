Assetmark Inc. Sells 127,587 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 966,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,587 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of JEF opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.