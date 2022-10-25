Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Shares Up 30.9%

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 30.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 2,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Trading Up 41.7 %

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.