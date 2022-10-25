Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $126.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $15.67 or 0.00081216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060337 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015084 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025063 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007862 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 297,460,035 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
