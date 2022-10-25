AXIS Capital (AXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after buying an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

