B. Riley Trims NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Target Price to $10.00

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NG opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 446,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

