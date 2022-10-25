Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $185.46 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.99 or 0.01435184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022309 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.31 or 0.01685506 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,314,592.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.