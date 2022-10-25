Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baidu were worth $37,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Baidu Stock Performance

About Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $176.57.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.