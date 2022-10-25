Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 372,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147,161 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

