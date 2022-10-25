Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives $6.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

