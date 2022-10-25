Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Base Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Base Resources stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.35 ($0.17). 166,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.16. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £169.04 million and a P/E ratio of 239.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

