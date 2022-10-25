Belite Bio, Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 26th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

