Belite Bio, Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio’s (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 26th. Belite Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

