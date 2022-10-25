Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $30.47

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.47, but opened at $28.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Belite Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

