Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $30.47

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.47, but opened at $28.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
