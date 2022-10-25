Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.62) on Friday. PensionBee Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.80 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £114.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other PensionBee Group news, insider Lara Oyesanya purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.60 ($12,082.65).

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

