BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $252,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

