BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $252,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Earnings History for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

