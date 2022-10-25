Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Biogen worth $193,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.46.

Shares of BIIB traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.90. 37,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,483. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.95 and its 200-day moving average is $214.52. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $284.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

