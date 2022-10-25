BMO Capital Markets Lowers Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to C$52.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of WIPKF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Winpak has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

