Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Up 0.2%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

