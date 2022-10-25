BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $98.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $866,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

