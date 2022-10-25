Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.0 %

BBD.B stock opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.02. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$54.75.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

