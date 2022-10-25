Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-$6.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boot Barn Price Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn
In other news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also
