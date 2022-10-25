Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.17.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.60. 80,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,426. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.96.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

