Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 214.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

