Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %
BHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 million, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
