Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 million, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

