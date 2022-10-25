Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.50-$6.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brink's Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

