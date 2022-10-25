Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $37.21

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

